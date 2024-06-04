Pannal and Beckwithshaw Neighbourhood News

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

D DAY 80TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS: Don't forget! The Pannal beacon will be litat 9.15 pm today (Thursday June 6). Gather in St Robert’s Church car park at 8.45pm - refreshments (no food!) and music will be provided.

PANNAL CRICKET: On Saturday June 8, Pannal 1st X1 play Ovington 1st X1 at 13.00 at The Little Knavesmire; Pannal 2nd X1 play Newby Hall 1st X1 at 13.30; and Pannal 3rd X1 play Ben Rhydding 2nd X1, also at 13.30. Details of junior cricket teams' fixtures and results are available on the Pannal Cricket Club website.

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: Holy Communion (also streamed live) at 9.15 am on Sunday June 9, with Evening Prayer at 6.00 pm. Morning Prayers on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15 am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30 am. The church is open daily for private prayer and the office is open from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: phone (873577); email (a[email protected]).

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Weekly Sunday Service led by Clair Webster at 10.00 am on Sunday June 9.

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH - BECKWITHSHAW: Holy Communion at 11.15 am on Sunday June 9. Morning Prayer at 9.15 am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

TABLE TOP SALE AT BECKWITHSHAW VILLAGE HALL: Don't forget the table top sale on Sunday June 9 from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm. Admission is £1 and refreshments will be available.

THE FAMILY FUN DAY:As part of the 80th D Day celebrations, the Family Fun Day at Crimple Meadows, Pannal is on Sunday June 9 starting at noon (until 5.00 pm) when there will be a bouncy castle; children’s games; Bar; BBQ provision made by the Cricket Club; Pizza and ice cream stalls; Face Painting and a Dog Show with similar classes to last year. There will also be music provided by a DJ.

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday June 11 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

PANNAL VILLAGE HALL CAR PARK: A reminder! To get free car parking and avoid getting a ticket, Village Hall users need to tap their Registration Numbers into the ipad in the Village Hall corridor on each occasion they park.

PANNAL PRIMARY SCHOOL PUPIL IN SPONSORED BIKE RIDE:Arthur Lloyd, in his final year at Pannal Primary School, is in intensive training for his sponsored bike ride in June from Coast to Coast across the Isle of Man, raising funds for Leeds Congenital Heart Unit (LCHU) where six years ago he had open heart surgery. Sponsorship raised will help fund the LCHU's brilliant work through their supporting charity, the Children's Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF). Visit the Just Giving page (Robert Lloyd is fundraising for Children's Heart Surgery Fund) at (justgiving.com). More about the Children's Heart Surgery Fund at (https://www.chsf.org.uk/).

DIGITAL LANDLINE PHONE SWITCHOVER: AbilityNet, as a charity that supports older and disabled people, will be helping with the rollout of the switchover. Any individuals who may need help can call the AbilityNet Helpline (0300 180 0028) during office hours and, if they would struggle without landline access, should register with their phone provider to be able to access extra help when their switchover time comes. To find out more, this (abilitynet.org.uk/news-blogs/everything-you-need-to-know) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

DOWNS SYNDROME NORTH YORKSHIRE:“Downs Syndrome Let’s Talk” is held on thelast Wednesday of the month from 6.00 pm at the Harrogate Chocolate Factory Café (next to the Odeon cinema). Meet and chat with other families living with Downs Syndrome and find out about local opportunities and events.

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: The next lecture is on Monday June 17 at 7.30 pm at the Christ Church Centre on the Stray. Guest speaker, Cindi Polemis, will present “Portraiture” showing how portraiture developed and changed through the ages, and how the genre shows how to communicate with the past and present in exciting ways. Guests are welcome (a donation of £8 is invited). Doors are open from 6.30 pm and each talk lasts about an hour. To find out more, visit the website (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk) or email ([email protected]).

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday June 18 in the Chapter House at 12.30 pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577).

“THE OLD OAK” :A screening of the film directed by Ken Loach is taking place on Wednesday June 19 at the Harrogate Odeon (Screen 5, East Parade, Harrogate HG1 5LB) at19:00 – 21:00. This screening is supported by Harrogate Film Society to mark Refugee Week with all proceeds going to Harrogate & Knaresborough District of Sanctuary to help their work supporting our local Refugee community. (harrogatefilmsociety.org/event-details/the-old-oak)

GARDENING CLUB: A first for the gardening club – three visits in one day! On Thursday June 20, in aid of the National Gardening Scheme, the club will spend the afternoon visiting three gardens in Marton cum Grafton – Well House, Paddock House and Orchard House with refreshments at the Punch Bowl.Further information from the Programme Secretary ([email protected]) or (07919 987013).

FREE DANCE WORKSHOPS: Experience the joy of movement and sound in a series of workshops that cater specifically for the blind and sight impaired. Hosted by Unbound Dance Theatre (unbounddancetheatre.com/take-part) the workshops are taking place on Wednesdays from 5 June – 3 July 2024 (1.00 pm-2.30pm followed by refreshments) at Vision Support Harrogate District, 23 East Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5LF. Call Vision Support on 01423 565915 to book your place.

ZERO CARBON HARROGATE: Do you want to make a difference in your local community, bringing lots of smiles to children whilst raising awareness about lowering our carbon footprint? Are you well organised with good communication skills? Zero Carbon Harrogate are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated volunteer Walk to School Day Event Manager to lead this campaign, maintain its positive and successful reputation, and continue to increase participation (hadca.org.uk/volunteer/result/20207).

