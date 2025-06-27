Over 100 sports cars and vintage vehicles wow crowds in spectacular Harrogate town centre display
A celebration of both history and high horsepower, The Yorkshire Veteran Car Run teamed up with Harrogate-based Apollo Capital to display an incredible array of classic and modern machines worth a total of £40 million.
As James Street was lined with a range of vintage models from motoring heritage, the front of The Yorkshire Hotel on Prospect Place and Princes Street were adorned with some of the most high-value supercars and hypercars currently available on the market.
Organised by the team at Apollo Capital, the list of attendees included the likes of Bugatti Veyron, Ford GT, Mercedes-McLaren SLR, Lamborghini Huracan, Aston Martin Vantage, Ferrari SF90 and a Porsche GT2 RS.
The veteran cars were organised by antique car enthusiasts, Daniel and Adam Ward, with both sets of vehicles on display to huge crowds throughout the morning before roaring off in what was a truly awesome Grand Depart in the middle of the afternoon.
Founded in 2020 by CEO Andy King and Managing Director David Moss, Apollo Capital has a strong track record of delivering funding requirements ranging from £50,000 up to multi-million pound cars, operating in a high net-worth market of successful entrepreneurs and serial car collectors.
Last year, the company was named the UKs Best Specialist Car Finance Provider.
Their section of Saturday’s event was also held as a fundraiser for their chosen charity, the Martin House Children’s Hospice, which had volunteers on hand throughout the day collecting funds.
David Moss said: “This was the second time that we have taken part in organising the Harrogate Concours and this year’s event was bigger and better with huge crowds of people turning out to see some incredible vehicles – both vintage and modern.
“Not only were we able to showcase some fantastic hypercars and supercars, we were also able to support the wonderful people from Martin House Children’s Hospice, which is a huge bonus for us.
“We’d like to thank North Yorkshire Council and the businesses along James Street for their support this year, the closure of James Street really did enable us to make this a very special day indeed.”
