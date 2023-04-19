Outrageous comedy - and Black Mirror style ideas - at Harrogate Theatre as Happy Place comes to town

Happy Place, which is touring this spring/summer is supported by Harrogate Theatre and the show is coming to the town this week after a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022.

A mix of outrageous comedy, puppetry, physical theatre and live music, this comedic show comments on society’s perception of what it means to be happy in a world where technology continues to evolve.

It was hailed at the Edinburgh Fringe as “inventive and thought-provoking” by Ed Fringe Review.

Forget About The Dog will present Happy Place from Thursday, April 20 to Saturday, April 23 at Harrogate Theatre.

Happy Place will run from Thursday, April 20 to Saturday, April 23 with a BSL interpreted performance on Saturday at 2pm.

More information at: www.forgetaboutthedog.co.uk

