Outrageous comedy - and Black Mirror style ideas - at Harrogate Theatre as Happy Place comes to town
Audiences are being invited to join critically-acclaimed Harrogate and Leeds based Forget About The Dog theatre company this week for what has been described as a Black Mirror meets Monty Python meets Jumanji adventure, exploring happiness, friendship and the role of technology.
Happy Place, which is touring this spring/summer is supported by Harrogate Theatre and the show is coming to the town this week after a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022.
A mix of outrageous comedy, puppetry, physical theatre and live music, this comedic show comments on society’s perception of what it means to be happy in a world where technology continues to evolve.
It was hailed at the Edinburgh Fringe as “inventive and thought-provoking” by Ed Fringe Review.
Happy Place will run from Thursday, April 20 to Saturday, April 23 with a BSL interpreted performance on Saturday at 2pm.
More information at: www.forgetaboutthedog.co.uk
Tickets from: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk