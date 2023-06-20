Organisers of 2,000-capacity outdoors ‘Pink Floyd’ concert in Knaresborough reveal Harrogate charity partner

This major event will celebrate 50 years of Pink Floyd's music performed by a live string orchestra by candlelight.

The concert’s headline acts, Paradox Orchestra, one of Yorkshire’s leading music acts, has now revealed that it will partner with Henshaws to host a music workshop to help the visually impaired and adults with learning disabilities to develop their skills.

Based in Starbeck and Knaresborough, Henshaws supports people with sight loss and those with a range of other disabilities to live independent lives.

Part of the poster for 50 years of Pink Floyd by Paradox Orchestra, which will take place on September 3, 2023 at Conyngham Hall in Knaresborough.

Paradox Orchestra will work with Henshaws to host a music workshop to help the visually impaired and adults with learning disabilities to develop their skills at Henshaws Arts and Craft Centre in Knaresborough.

50 years of Pink Floyd by Paradox Orchestra, will take place on September 3 in the beautiful grounds of Conyngham Hall in Knaresborough.

Many of the musicians in Paradox Orchestra trained at Leeds Conservatoire and perform in classical settings all over the world. They’ve also worked with some of the biggest acts in pop, including Ed Sheeran, Marc Almond, and Liam Gallagher.

Michael Sluman, artistic director of Paradox Orchestra, said: "We are thrilled to support the important and transformative work of Henshaws. Music is a universal language that transcends boundaries, and we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to express themselves through music."

Classical music is proven to have positive impacts, from increased creativity, enhanced concentration, enhanced mood to reducing stress.

Tom Harte, Henshaws' Charity Director, said: “Paradox Orchestra is performing an outdoor concert this September next door to our Henshaws site in Knaresborough, which triggered a meeting with Michael. We shared a synergy, as the orchestra has a strong commitment to inclusivity and diversity, which aligns with our values. We’re thrilled with the partnership, which will enable us to provide more opportunities for visually impaired musicians to develop their skills and showcase their talents to a wider audience."

The Paradox Orchestra perform a candlelit concert in the stunning grounds of Conyngham Hall on 3 September, celebrating 50 years of Pink Floyd.

Henshaw’s 200 service-users with disabilities from the ages of 17-70 will be invited to attend the rehearsals from 3.30pm-6.00pm.

The orchestra will also donate ten free tickets to the charity for the evening performance, starting at 7.30pm.

Henshaws works across the North of England and has its Head Office in Manchester.

The partnership will extend to Paradox Orchestra’s performances at Manchester and Leeds Minister in November, where Henshaws will have charity collection buckets.

Audience members will also be invited to donate to Henshaws when they buy tickets to Paradox Orchestra performances throughout 2023.

The partnership will include workshops, as well as fundraising and co-branding initiatives to support Henshaws' ongoing work.

Michael added: “The partnership is a testament to the power of music to bring people together and make a positive impact.”

Paradox Orchestra have been working with the North Yorkshire County Council Parks and Open Spaces Team who chose the grounds of Conyngham Hall due to its unique location next to Henshaw`s Arts and Craft Centre and it`s accessibility and connectivity to many forms of transport.

50 years of Pink Floyd by Paradox Orchestra, 3 September, 7.30pm-10pm, Conyngham Hall, Knaresborough.