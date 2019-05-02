Open day to support Harrogate's parenting community - here's everything you need to know

Harrogate community stalwart Vic Smith-Dunn has organised an open day to help support parents and families in the town.

As part of myLifePool, a community network launched by Vic to support parents online and offline, the open day at Crowne Plaza hotel on May 11, 11am to 4pm, will feature local professionals giving free talks on a wide range of subjects - including infant feeding, weaning, hypnobirthing, sleep patterns, mini first aid, antenatal classes, and family mindfulness.

The Creation Station will be there with a play dough table to amuse children, and there'll also be face painting and tattoo transfers with complimentary tea, coffee and cupcakes.

By Eye Photography will also be running five minute sessions of family or individual portraits for £5.

The Crowne Plaza is offering a 50 per cent discount on all food and drinks purchased on the day on production of an invitation or myLifepool brochure.

Full programme of talks

11-11.30am - Introduction to hypnobirthing, looking at how the hormones of birth can influence the path birth may take, and how hypnobirthing facilitates the birthing process.

1-1.30pm Sleep Stars – Little Sleep Stars - The biology of sleep in children from birth to six years: how children sleep, and where common challenges arise.

12-12.30pm - First Infant Feeding Support Infant feeding session will cover a brief introduction on feeding your new baby, realistic expectations and support networks.

2-2.30pm - Weaning - A brief introduction on introducing first foods to your baby, including when and how.

3-3.30pm - Mini First Aid - Claire Catchpole on why baby and child First Aid is so important to know.