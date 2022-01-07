Open day plans at Wetherby dig site

Specialists have uncovered a Romano-British enclosure and the foundations of the demolished Georgian mansion Swinnow Hall during a dig, before developers move in to build 800 homes off Racecourse Approach.

Kevin Moon of Archaeological Services WYAS said: “We are planning to hold the next open day for the Swinnow Park site on Saturday January 15.

“By this time we should have all the remains of the hall cleaned up ready to be seen.

“At present, our plan is to have visitors from 10am–noon, with 30 minute slots at 10am, 10.30, 11 and 11.30am.”

Peter Catton of Wetherby Civic Society said they want as many residents as possible to visit the site, as some of the discoveries will eventually be lost to building work.

“By the date of the Open Day both the Romano-British enclosure and the foundations of Swinnow Hall should have been fully excavated,” said Mr Catton,

“Various finds including Roman pottery, decorated plaster from the Hall, which was demolished in the 1890s and recently a Roman quern stone. have been found.”