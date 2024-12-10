One of the greatest ‘best of’ albums of all time is to be the focus of the next Vinyl Sessions in Harrogate in a change of direction from last month’s event featuring Nirvana.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity fund-raising Vinyl Sessions is to return between Christmas and New Year’s with an amazing "Betwixtmas" Event Special - ELO.

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Café Kitchen in Harrogate on Friday, December 27 at 7.30pm, the free event will feature ELO’s All Over the World album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteer team will rock through 20 classic tracks on vinyl as always from the early hit Ma-Ma-Ma Belle right up to the 2000 version of Xanadu.

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Café Kitchen in Harrogate on Friday, December 27, the free event will feature ELO’s All Over the World album. (Picture contributed)

The charity event has free entry, as always, but donations are requested.

All monies go to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity,

‘Professor of Pop’ Graham Chalmers is away in late December so the event has a “different” guest speaker, though organiser Colin Paine hasn’t given any clues away.

Colin said: “We don’t go big on greatest hits compilations but, with Jeff Lynne’s Over and Out tour planned for 2025, plus Living Thing and the green dodgem car TV ad – what better album to feature than ELO’s All Over the World?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you were an attendee during the first live Vinyl Sessions events from 2018 to 2020 you may have come along for what has become an iconic

event in December 2019 when ELO and Out of the Blue was the featured album on vintage audio that had to be bought for £100!