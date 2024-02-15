Oatlands neighbourhood news: Plea for volunteers to help save the 29th Harrogate Brownies from closure

A MESSAGE FROM THE GUIDING COMMUNITY: I am writing to ask if you can help save a Brownie unit from closure. 29th Harrogate Brownies, who meet on Mondays, will lose their leader from July, and they desperately need volunteers to step forward to lead and run the unit. You might be interested or might know someone who is. Closing a unit has huge implications for all the girls in guiding. We have just had to write to all seven year old Rainbows’ parents to say their daughter can't move up to Brownies, which we know will cause upset and disappointment. They will have to leave Rainbows due the huge list of girls we have waiting to join. Being a leader is fun and rewarding, and helps develop skills that grow you as a person. It's also helped me to meet and know so many girls and parents in the (Oatlands) community. I can barely walk 10m down the road without meeting a Brownie alumni, which I love. Please do consider this opportunity to give something back to girls and young women in our community, and please also do circulate the plea to others who might be interested. Do get in contact if you want to have a chat. My email address is [email protected]. Many thanks. Jean Tennant, Leader at 28th Harrogate Guides.