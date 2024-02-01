Oatlands neighbourhood news: Neurodiverse Stay and Play Group for families, plus Lego Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has a new date and time: Fridays, 1-3pm (term time only). Create lasting memories in our warm, judgment-free space for families to connect, share experiences, and support each other.

A new addition is 1:1 expert advice with Lisa Poole, from Perspective ADHD Coaching - our local neurodiversity coach.

Book your free 20-minute consultation during the myLifePool SEN session. See below.

St Mark's Church, Harrogate

Parents, whether your children are home-schooled or already attending school, there's no age limit for Lisa's expert advice and support. You're welcome to join without children for free guidance and a friendly chat!

Your contribution of £4 (myLifePool members) or £6 (non-members) helps create a safe space for your little ones to play, learn, and grow.

Book on now to secure your space – https://harrogate.mylifepool.co.uk/event/neuro-diverse-stay-play-16/#tribe-tickets__tickets-form

See you there.

For other activities held at the centre or to book a room, see www.oatlandscommunitycentre.co.uk

Lego church on Sunday, January 14 was well supported at St Mark's Church with 35 children and their parents, who made models suggesting questions they wanted to ask Jesus, or what they wanted to pray for. There were some imaginary results.