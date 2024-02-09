News you can trust since 1836
Oatlands neighbourhood news: Mothers' Wellbeing Group offers a welcoming safe space for mums

Here is this week’s Oatlands neighbourhood news.
By Jen DeningContributor
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
MOTHERS’ WELLBEING GROUP: Mondays 10–11.30am during term time at Oatlands Community Centre, Mount Street, Harrogate. A welcoming, free to access, safe space to drop in for a cuppa and a supportive natter. Mums at any stage of motherhood are welcome, whether they have new-borns or older teens or any age in between. If you go along with your children, there are lots of toys to keep them amused.The group is run by Mamas Matter with New Beginnings Peer Support, Taking Baby Steps, My Lifepool and La Leche League.

