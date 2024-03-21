Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PALM SUNDAY: Sunday, March 24. 9am Holy Communion, and Our Palm Sunday at 10.30am will be an altogether service where we will worship together across the generations.

MAUNDY THURSDAY: Join us on March 28 from 7pm to 9.30pm for a special Passover Supper. Based around a Seder plate which contains different foods that help to tell the Passover story such as salt water to represent the tears of the Israelite slaves and bitter herbs to represent the bitterness of slavery. We will eat a hot meal together and share in communion. This is a great evening and all ages are welcome to join us. Booking required, tickets available from smch.org.uk/lentandeaster24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GOOD FRIDAY: The Sign of the Cross – our special Good Friday service on March 29 at 12 noon – 3pm, will focus on “Power to grasp how wide and long, and high and deep is the love of God” (Ephesians 3:18). Join us for one, two or three hours, preferably arriving/leaving on the hour. All are welcome. There will be readings, reflections, prayer, silence, music, and singing – a wonderful opportunity to stop in our busy lives and focus on Jesus.

Most Popular

St Mark's Church, Harrogate

EASTER GARDEN: Join us at the Easter Garden workshop on Good Friday, 10-11am aimed at adults and children. Come with your friends, families for a fun-filled morning. booking required.

EASTER SUNDAY: Our choir led Easter Sunday service on March 31 will be at 9am. And at 10.30am will be our altogether Easter celebration service. Both services will include Holy Communion.

EVENING PRAISE: Our evening praise service on Easter Sunday, March 31 at 6pm will be the Messiah by George Frideric Handel with the augmented voices of St Mark’s Church Choir, Chamber Orchestra and soloists. All welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CONTACT: For more details about the Easter services, contact St Mark’s Church on 01423 544528. Office opening times are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9.30am until 12 noon.