Norwegian artist Danny Larsen set to emerge from shadows at Harrogate's RedHouse Originals Gallery

Part of Danny Larson's Flowers By The Forest Road showing as part of From The Shadows. at Harrogate gallery RedHouse Originals.

From The Shadows will showcase Danny Larsen’s distinctive neo-pointillist style, with his unique meditative stippling effect employed to recreate atmospheric scenes close to his home outside Oslo.

The new show – featuring works on canvas, paper and limited edition print - will will be launched at RedHouse Originals this Saturday, November 26 and follows the gallery’s huge success with a solo exhibition by Jim Moir AKA comedian Vic Reeves.

Following Larsen’s sell-out exhibition at Norway’s Kittelsen Museum in 2021, the show looks set to be another notable moment for the artist and gallery with collectors travelling far and wide to attend.

The gallery at 15 Cheltenham Mount will host an invitation-only In Conversation With Danny Larsen event on Friday, November 25 from 3pm 5pm.

