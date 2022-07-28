North Yorkshire event: Deer Shed Festival starts with Mercury Prize nominees Yard Act and more in line-up

Not just the biggest annual music and arts festival in the county, the long-running success of Deer Shed means it’s also built up a nationwide reputation for presenting cutting edge indie acts, comedians and authors - all in the most civilised setting in rock.

The 12th edition of this independent, family-run festival features a typically impressive cast list from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31 at the beautiful Baldersby Park near Topcliffe, just 20 miles or so from Harrogate.

Among the acts lined up for the estimated audience of 10,000 expected are Leeds-based indie sensations Yard Act, who were nominated for a Mercury Prize earlier this week for their debut album The Overload which made number two in the charts.

Also appearing on the music bill will be Nadine Shah, John Grant, Self Esteem, DJ Rory Hoy, The Mysterines, Django Django, Dry Cleaning, Billy Nomates and a lot more.

Kate Webster, co-founder of Deer Shed Festival: “We’re so excited to be back.

“It’s been a long two years since we last had our whole Deer Shed family together and this is year is shaping up to be a huge celebration of music, comedy, theatre, shows, sports, science and so much more.

“There’s so much I’m looking forward to this year but Self Esteem is definitely a highlight.”

The high quality Deer Shed Festival is about more than live music. It also boasts arts, science, sport and children’s activities.

Its comedy line-up is particularly strong with the likes of Shaparak Khorsandi, Harrogate-born Maisie Adam, panel show mainstay Rosie Jones and Irish comedian and musician David O’Doherty, known for his appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cat Does Countdown and more.