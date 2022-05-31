North Stainley to light beacon

Blacksmith and sculptor Adam Crane, West Tanfield, checks the Jubilee beacon built for North Stainley’s celebrations. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The ceremony, at Cockpit Green in North Stainley, is one of thousands being lit in the UK and the Commonwealth, and forms part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

A spokesman for the Trust said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

“It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.

“We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”

The Principal Beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening in the form of a lighting installation with The Queen’s Green Canopy ’Tree of Trees’ sculpture and projections onto the front of Buckingham Palace.

Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR, Pageantmaster of The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons said; “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth.”

North Stainley will stage a Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday Jun 5, with a series of events, starting at 11am with a thanksgiving service at St Mary’s Church.

At 1pm a Time Capsule, prepared by the younger generation of the village, will be buried in the Jubilee Garden.

A parade will leave the Jubilee Garden at 1.30pm for the Recreation Ground.

People are encouraged to go along in fancy dress outfits and children can take instruments, and there will be prizes for the best dressed.

Children can play games in teams, enjoying several games played through the years.

At 4pm judging will take place for the Yorkshire Twist Platinum Pudding contest.

Joe Dunwell and Friends will perform live in the Village Square at 7.30pm and a bar will open at 9.30pm.