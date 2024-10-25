Nirvana night revealed as next Vinyl Sessions classic rock music event in Harrogate
The charity event which raises funds for Harrogate Hospital Community Charity will pride of place given to Nirvana’s 1991 classic Nevermind which has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.
Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Café Kitchen in Harrogate on Wednesday, November 6, Vinyl Sessions enjoyed one of its greatest successes a few weeks ago when brilliant Beatles and David Bowie producer Ken Scott turned up to take part in a Q&A about his work on Supertramp’s Crime of the Century with the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers in a jam-packed room.
The volunteer-run Vinyl Sessions, which were founded in early 2018 by hi fi aficionado Colin Paine to showcase classic rock albums on vinyl, raised more than £15,000 for equipment at Harrogate Hospital before the pandemic brought the turntable to a temporary halt.
In May 2024, the event returned in person for the first time since lockdown with events on The Eagles, REM and The Police.
For the Nirvana night, organiser Colin Paine is bringing the big guns of his hi fi collection out.
Mr Paine said: “The Pioneer A400 amplifier was launched amongst much hype a year prior to the album.
"Termed a “Giant Slayer” by the audio press, you can decide for yourself as we put a mint as factory example through its paces.
"The speakers are Quad 22L2 and we will spin the disc on a Sony 1970s Direct Drive turntable with one of the best value current cartridges, AT VM95SH.”
The fun will start at 7.30pm with an introduction and the backstory of the album from Graham Chalmers.
That will be followed with a playback of the album in full, deep listening as usual, accompanied by a video show by Jim Dobbs.
Jill and Carol will host the amazing raffle for Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.
Entry is free but a donation is requested on entry.
Advance booking is advised at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nirvana-nevermind-tickets-1047771712397