Nidderdale Mens Shed Association brings people together to help tackle isolation

Nidderdale Men’s Shed Association (MSA) aims to provide a renewed sense of purpose amongst those who experience isolation or find it difficult to build social connections.

First established in 2007 in Australia, MSA provides community spaces where men and women can connect, converse and build friendships across the UK.

Nidderdale Shed works predominantly with wood based construction, but other materials may also be used depending on the project and region.

Nidderdale Men's Shed at work on commissions and personal projects.

The shed was set up by Alan Cottril, Project Coordinator & Trustee after attending a seminar which inspired him to find a venue for Nidderdale, he said: “We’ve done anything from fitting shops, school benches and planters, building town features, maintenance to community buildings, water features and even bespoke furniture.

“A year ago we had a request from local developers, they wanted some bird boxes for the new houses.”

The shed is driven by its members and is frequently rewarded with grants which filter straight back into the community where those who attend contribute to a vast range of projects.

Mr Cottril said: “We were given a locality grant from the councillor Andrew Murday, another from suicide prevention and support from Liz Meeds at Stronger Communities who provided us with hand tools.

The Men's Shed has refurbished an antique washing mangle for the Nidderdale Museum.

“Recently, we renovated an 1890s washing mangle for the museum.

“We try to reduce social isolation, many attend for completely different reasons.”

Shed member Gordon Murdoch spoke about those who attend the group, he said: “There are a lot of people in ‘cyber isolation' that could benefit from coming to a Shed.

“We’ve never had any argument or dispute, we just get on so well.”

With members whose lifelong professions were in project management and construction, the shed is also a place to build on skills like using power tools.

Long-standing member and trustee Kevin Murgatroyd said: “I feel better for it, it gets me up in the mornings, I’ve made some good friends.

“The main thing is it’s fun, you meet people and you can support people.

“We had one old boy who was ‘born and bred’ on a farm,

“He first came when he was 81, he just loves helping other people.

“We get carers. You’ve got to take your hat off to carers, because it’s a 24/7 job.

“At some point you need to get away from it or you are just going to bury yourself.

“A lot of people here have worked with their brains and their wits all their lives, it's nice for them to be able to work with their hands, there’s more of an immediate gratification.”

The shed centres itself around giving back to the community and welcomes commissions of any kind.

Mr Murgatroyd said: “If you help people, then people help you, that’s in all walks of life”.

“This is a great bunch of lads who put a lot into it and get a lot out of it.”

“Hopefully other people will benefit as well”.

Nidderdale Men’s Shed meets every need from brief visits to all day stays, however big or small the project.

