Nidderdale gardens open to all

Yorke House and White Rose Cottage Dacre Banks, will open on June 26 (11am-5pm), and will then join Low Hall in the village and Summerbridge gardens Riverside House and Woodlands Cottage on July 10 from noon-5pm, as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

Reader Helena Bright said of Pamela Halliday’s garden, Low Hall: The Dacre Banks, Nidderdale, gardens are simply beautiful and well worth seeing.”

Yorke House and White Rose Cottage is described by NGS as an award-winning English country garden with a series of distinct areas flowing through two acres of ornamental garden.

“It has colour-themed borders, a natural pond and stream with delightful waterside plantings,” said NGS.

Visitors can also enjoy secluded seating areas and attractive views and the adjacent cottage has a recently developed garden designed for wheelchair access.

Low Hall is described by the NGS as a ‘romantic walled garden’ set on differing levels and designed to complement the historic family home.

“Spring bulbs, rhododendrons and azaleas round a tranquil water garden,” added NGS.

“The asymmetric rose pergola is underplanted with auriculas and lithodora links the orchard to the garden.

“Extensive herbaceous borders, shrubs and climbing roses give later interest.”

Riverside House in Summerbridge is described as an interesting garden, based on a very steep, north facing slope, leading down to the River Nidd.

“The dry stone walling and exposed bedrock support many shade-loving plants.”

Visitors can discover fernery, a raised pond, courtyard and naturalistic riverside plantings.

Woodlands cottage, Summerbridge, has a one acre country garden created by its owners and making full use of its setting, which includes natural woodland with wild bluebells and gritstone boulders.

There are several gardens within the garden, from a wildflower meadow and woodland rock-garden to a formal herb garden and herbaceous areas.