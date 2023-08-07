Nidderdale 24 bus service £2 price-drop extended to October after record-breaking rise in passengers

The reduced cost fares announced earlier this year have led to a record-breaking increase in passengers which is good news for both residents and day-trippers looking to visit the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The Government scheme was introduced to encourage bus use over fears of declining services.

It was also put in place to keep the services affordable helping to ease the cost of living pressures.

Nidderdale 24 Bus service to extend until October and will continue at an affordable rate until November 2024

Following the review of the scheme’s effectiveness the price cap has been extended.

Nidderdale councillor Andrew Murday said: “The reduced fare scheme has increased the number of passengers which shows that there is a demand for cheap, reliable and frequent public transport.

“North Yorkshire Council are conducting a public consultation integrated transport policy I’d encourage everyone to take part.”

The 24 service which travels from Harrogate to Pateley Bridge stops at Darley, Dacre Banks, Birstwith, Hampswaite and Summerbridge has been a lifeline for residents living in rural areas.

Harrogate Bus Company General Manager, Steve Ottley, said: "The £2 maximum single fare is now in place on all our buses until the end of October, so there's plenty of time to get out and about by bus and enjoy all that our area has to offer, without worrying about driving and the expense of fuel or parking.

The recent announcement was great news for those feeling the pinch this summer.

In addition the Harrogate Bus Company revealed that from the end of October, the cost will change to just £2.50 and continue until November 2024.

Parent firm Transdev’s Commercial Director Paul Turner said: “We are delighted to continue our participation in this extended fare cap, not least because we have seen record-breaking numbers of customers choosing to travel with us already, with every likelihood that this will continue.

Transdev is investing half a billion pounds to help people save amid the cost of living pressures.