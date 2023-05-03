The 17th century house and gardens in Ripon, North Yorkshire, is home to a full replica set of the official coronation regalia.

The family home of the Compton family, Newby Hall has a close association with the crown jewels, a distant ancestor having commissioned the official coronation regalia for Charles II after the originals were destroyed during the Civil War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Robert Vyner was appointed goldsmith and banker to King Charles ll in 1661 when he commissioned the coronation regalia. The Vyner name can be traced back through the family ancestry of Newby Hall.

Newby’s crown jewels open to the public on display this Coronation weekend

Most Popular

Sir Robert’s invoice for the regalia was £12,184.7s.6d, equivalent to £1,754,496.00p in today’s money. The invoice is on display on a wall outside Newby’s Billiard Room.

The official regalia are still used today to crown the monarch and will feature on May 6 at the coronation of King Charles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made last century, Newby’s replica set includes an Imperial State Crown; St Edward’s Crown and Staff; St George’s Bracelets; Queen Consort’s Ivory Rod; Royal Sceptre with the Cross; Sovereign’s Sceptre with the Dove; Anointing Spoon; Ring; Ampulla; St George’s Spurs; King’s Orb; Sword of Mercy, and Sword of Temporal Justice.

All are on prominent display at Newby Hall, one of Britain’s finest Adam houses.

Newby’s afternoon tea to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III will be staged on Monday May 8 from 3pm – 5pm.

Partygoers can mark the historic event by taking photographs on Newby’s oversized ‘throne’ and try the replica Saint Edwards Crown for size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be serenaded by live music from ‘The Frankly Jazz Quartet’ who will bring the celebrations to life with some rousing patriotic sing-along tunes.