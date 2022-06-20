Newby22 sculpture exhibition opens at Newby Hall

Contemporary Sculpture Trail at Newby Hall, Ripon. Ollie Holman pictured with his sculpture called Stags Head.

Now in its 17th year, the Newby22 exhibition features artwork from established and emerging talent including Artist in Residence during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Freddy Paske and Knaresborough-based sculptor and prop maker Ben Greenwood, who is creating a unique piece specifically for this year’s trail.

A range of mediums are showcased in the 40 artworks by 21 artists, from classical bronze and stone to more modern resins, galvanised wire, glass and steel – as well a variety of forms from the abstract to the natural world.

A VIP preview of the outdoor exhibition hosted by the Compton family, who own Newby Hall, took place ahead of the collection opening to the public until October.

Contemporary Sculpture Trail at Newby Hall, Ripon..Curator Orlando Compton pictured with the Girl in the Polka Dot Dress and Cocker Spaniel by Kate Denton..16th June 2022

Guests at the preview enjoyed a tour of the exhibition which is set against the backdrop of Newby’s award-winning gardens and woodlands.

Yorkshire-based artists taking part are: Joseph Hayton, Pateley Bridge; Ollie Holman, Burn; Fiona Bowley, Skipton; Victoria Ferrand Scott, Tadcaster; Ben Greenwood, Knaresborough; Emma Stothard, Whitby; Heather Niven, Malton; Chris Moss, Thirsk; and Michael Kusz, Reeth.

Richard and Lucinda Compton hosted the VIP preview with their son Orlando who assembled the sculpture collection.

He said: “It is thrilling to be able to stage our sculpture exhibition again after the pandemic enforced a two-year break.

Contemporary Sculpture Trail at Newby Hall, Ripon..Fossil Fruits by Victoria Ferrand Scott...16th June 2022

“It’s wonderful to reconnect with the nature at Newby in this special year, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“The exhibition features stunning artworks from artists from across the country and we are delighted to be able to showcase their talent to visitors over the coming months.

“This year’s exhibition is truly spectacular and demonstrates why art and culture are such an important part of life’s experiences.”

Sponsors of the VIP preview were Carter Jonas, Elstob & Elstob, Hallett Independent and JWP Creers.

Newby22 runs to October 3. Tickets for the Hall and Gardens includes the exhibition.

All the sculptures are for sale directly from Newby Hall.