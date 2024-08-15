Newby Hall near Ripon to host spectacular fireworks contest this August bank holiday weekend

By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Aug 2024, 11:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The skies over Newby Hall and Gardens will be lit by a dazzling display of pyrotechnics during the August bank holiday weekend.

The ‘Fireworks Champions’ event will take place on Saturday 24 August when three of the UK’s best fireworks companies battle it out to win the title, each staging an impressive ten-minute display choreographed to music.

Visitors will vote using their mobile phones for the best display before last year’s winners of the competition stage a grand fireworks finale to round off the evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stuart Gill, commercial director at Newby Hall, said: “Our annual Fireworks Championships provide an evening of great entertainment with stunning displays by some of the UK’s leading fireworks companies.

Three of the UK’s best fireworks companies will battle it out to win the title of ‘Fireworks Champions’ at Newby Hall near RiponThree of the UK’s best fireworks companies will battle it out to win the title of ‘Fireworks Champions’ at Newby Hall near Ripon
Three of the UK’s best fireworks companies will battle it out to win the title of ‘Fireworks Champions’ at Newby Hall near Ripon

"It is a great way to enjoy a late summer’s evening in the parkland at Newby.”

Gates will open at 4pm where visitors are encouraged to come along with friends and family and enjoy a picnic before a drone show at 8.30pm, followed by the fireworks displays just before 9pm.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.fireworkchampions.co.uk/our-events/newby-hall/book-tickets/

Related topics:RiponGardens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.