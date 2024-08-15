Newby Hall near Ripon to host spectacular fireworks contest this August bank holiday weekend
The ‘Fireworks Champions’ event will take place on Saturday 24 August when three of the UK’s best fireworks companies battle it out to win the title, each staging an impressive ten-minute display choreographed to music.
Visitors will vote using their mobile phones for the best display before last year’s winners of the competition stage a grand fireworks finale to round off the evening.
Stuart Gill, commercial director at Newby Hall, said: “Our annual Fireworks Championships provide an evening of great entertainment with stunning displays by some of the UK’s leading fireworks companies.
"It is a great way to enjoy a late summer’s evening in the parkland at Newby.”
Gates will open at 4pm where visitors are encouraged to come along with friends and family and enjoy a picnic before a drone show at 8.30pm, followed by the fireworks displays just before 9pm.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.fireworkchampions.co.uk/our-events/newby-hall/book-tickets/
