New Yoga Classes in Harrogate, Hampsthwaite, and Wetherby: A welcoming space for all

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Are you curious about yoga but concerned that a group class might feel overwhelming? If you've ever worried about not being "good enough" or feeling judged in a yoga session, these new classes might be just what you need.

Local yoga instructor Nerine Pal is launching a series of new sessions designed specifically for those who may feel hesitant about joining a group class. With a focus on creating a respectful, inclusive environment, Nerine empowers her students to explore yoga in a way that fits their individual needs, rather than conforming to a one-size-fits-all approach.

"I'm thrilled to share my passion for yoga and mindfulness with the community," says Nerine. "With over 20 years of practice and more than a decade of training, my mission is to lift people up and help each individual find their space for reflection or strength on the mat."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nerine's new ‘Mindful Movement’ classes, starting in September, include:

Nerine in class

Harrogate - Sundays, 9:30am - 11am

Hampsthwaite - Thursdays, 11am - 12pm

Wetherby - Fridays, 9:30am - 10:40am

Nerine is offering a Free Taster Session in Harrogate for the first time on Sunday, September 8th. This session is a perfect opportunity to experience her unique approach to movement and yoga and see how it can bring balance to your week. If you love it, you can sign up for a block of sessions, where you'll truly start to feel the benefits of a regular practice.

To ensure a personal and attentive experience, registration is required for the taster session. If there's more interest than expected, Nerine will do her best to accommodate everyone by adding additional time slots.

Join Nerine and discover how yoga can be a soothing, empowering practice. Whether you're looking to calm your mind, soothe your nervous system, or simply make time for a pause in the week, these classes offer a warm welcome and a supportive space for all.

To find out more, or to register, please visit Nerine's website: Mindful Movement with Nerine