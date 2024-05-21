New stage revealed for Leeds Festival 2024 as long-running event embraces 'new generation of creators'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With less than 100 days to go until Leeds Festival, organisers have used a press day to reveal the latest innovation at this year's event.

Speaking at Bramham Park on Monday, Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, said the long-running event was about more than just big name headliners, which this August will include Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey and Blink-182.

Earlier this year, the festival announced a brand-new stage, Chevron, which will focus on dance music and hip hop and feature headliners The Prodigy, Skrillex and Sonny Fodera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will now be joined by another new stage addition, The Aux, which was revealed at the press event at the stately home.

New announcements - Leeds Festival boss Melvin Benn pictured at the Press Day at Bramham Park. (Picture Simon Hulme)

Located in the main arena , The Aux will offer festival-goers a mix of live podcasts, interactive talks, streams, and hands-on activities, with no filter and no topic off limits.

Melvin Benn said: “The relevance and impact that this new generation of creators has on our culture and audience is undeniable.

The Aux stage is a platform to move their brilliant and innovative work onto a live stage so our audiences can get a bit closer to the faces and voices they know and love."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirmed so far on The Aux stage are The Useless Hotline, Antics With Ash, In Ayamé We Trust, and the M1Podcast.The press day at the stately home whose lovely grounds also saw some of the up-

coming acts booked to appear on the BBC Introducing Stage at Leeds Festival which will run from August 21-25.

Among them were brilliant York-based band Sun King who performed an acoustic set for guests at Leeds Festival press day at Bramham Park.

The five-piece band are gaining themselves a fierce reputation as ones to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Influenced by the past and present, their sound has a lively 1960s/70s acid washed feel.

Other BBC Introducing Stage acts there included:

Delilah Bon, from Barnsley , who blends elements of hip-hop, nu-metal and riot grrrl ethos.

Ellur, an infectious indie-pop artist hailing from Halifax.

Jodie Langford, a fearless spoken word artist from Hull.