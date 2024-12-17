New season of classic movies is to be launched by Harrogate Film Society
After the success of last year’s vintage film season, what is one of the biggest and most progressive film societies in the North is to revive the idea with a cult classic.
Showing on Wednesday, January 15 at the Harrogate Odeon, The Night of The Hunter (X|US|B&W) stars Robert Mitchum and Charles Laughton, who also directed this Gothic slice of film noir.
Further Classic Cinema screenings will be announced later.
In the meantime, Harrogate Film Society is also presenting some modern classics shortly.
Monday, January 6, 7.30p|: Past Lives (12A|South Korea) at the Odeon.
Monday, January 20, 7.30pm: Plan 75 (1 |Japan) at the Odeon
Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
Entry is £6 on the door or book online in advance (£3 for Under 25s).
For more information, visit: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.