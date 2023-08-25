New programme of 'not to be missed' shows revealed by Harrogate Theatre for forthcoming autumn season

Expertly curated, the jam-packed programme is bursting with not-to-be-missed shows – from the annual Harrogate Comedy Festival and pantomime, to music, aerial circus, drama and more.

With 65 shows to choose from and 76 performances of Dick Whittington, Harrogate Theatre is keeping to its perennial pledge that there is sure to be something for everyone.

The season opens with Cirque: The Greatest Show (Wednesday, September 13) where musical theatre meets circus, closely followed by Gyles Brandreth (Tuesday, September 26) and Kinder (Friday, September 29 - Saturday, September 30) - a drama inspired by the real life events of the Czech Kindertransport.

Expertly curated, Harrogate Theatre's jam-packed programme for the new autumn season is bursting with not-to-be-missed shows.

Within the season is the 14th annual Harrogate Comedy Festival.

Included are Yippee Ki Yay: The Die Hard Parody (Monday, October 2) Bridget Christie (Saturday, October 7), Ross Noble (Thursday, October 26), John Robins (Wednesday, October 11), Miriam Margoyles (Sunday, October 15), Adrian Edmondson (Saturday, October 21), Jimeoin (Friday, October 27), Fascinating Aïda (Sunday, October 29) and much more.

As usual there is a brilliant selection of music shows for music fans.

To name a few, Alfie Boe (Saturday, September 30), Jools Holland (Sunday, November 12) and The Bootleg Beatles (Friday, December 8) return as always to a delighted Harrogate crowd, and guaranteed to have audiences up on their feet are Radio Gaga: The Ultimate Tribute to Queen (Friday, October 6), Gareth Gates as Frankie Valli (Sunday, October 8), The Magic of Motown (Thursday, October 12) and The Wonder of Stevie (Sunday, October 22).

For all the thrill seekers and adventure lovers, BANFF Mountain Film Festival (Tuesday, October 19) and Simon Reeve (Friday, November 24) will both be making very welcome returns and Billy Billingham (Wednesday, November 8) will be wowing audiences as he shares his incredible, inspirational story from being in the SAS to a bodyguard for Hollywood celebrities.

There’s also a selection of shows brought to you by Harrogate Theatre's fabulous community companies and last, but certainly not least, this year’s pantomime Dick Whittington.