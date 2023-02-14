The new play equipment is located on the Darley Playing Fields in lower Nidderdale, which currently includes a football pitch, playground, village shop and café.

The new installation allows under six’s to climb safely which is ideal for toddlers still grasping smaller steps, finding their strengths and gaining confidence.

Garry Raisbeck, a trustee for the Darley Playing Fields Association said: “We installed the new equipment using volunteers and local businesses.

New playground equipment has been installed at Darley Playing Fields

“It all helps with the local economy. It’s good for the local families, as they don’t have to travel to Harrogate.

“It also makes it more attractive for people to visit the village, which supports the local shop, cafe and post office.”

The play equipment is part of a wider improvement plan by the charity to increase sporting activities for the community.

Mr Raisbeck said: “Our aim is to improve the sustainability of the village and keep the circular economy going round.

“People can come have a coffee and go for a walk.

"We’ve also applied for a National Lottery grant for the older kids, we want to become more active with development and increase activities for young people.

"It’s a good space, we have a playground and a sports courts, we want to build upon this so there is more to do than just walking.”

Recent improvements to the Darley playing fields have seen the installation of a new Double Boules Court and the planting of tree saplings as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme.

The Football pitch is the home to the Nidd United and Darley’s Angels football teams, whilst a maiden boules tournament is soon to get underway.

