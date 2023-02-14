New playground equipment and improved facilities to attract families to Darley
The village of Darley in Nidderdale has added an exciting new piece of playground equipment for young children courtesy of funding from the Two Ridings Foundation (Harrogate Knabs Ridge wind farm) and the Roger Stott Community Grant Fund.
The new play equipment is located on the Darley Playing Fields in lower Nidderdale, which currently includes a football pitch, playground, village shop and café.
The new installation allows under six’s to climb safely which is ideal for toddlers still grasping smaller steps, finding their strengths and gaining confidence.
Garry Raisbeck, a trustee for the Darley Playing Fields Association said: “We installed the new equipment using volunteers and local businesses.
“It all helps with the local economy. It’s good for the local families, as they don’t have to travel to Harrogate.
“It also makes it more attractive for people to visit the village, which supports the local shop, cafe and post office.”
The play equipment is part of a wider improvement plan by the charity to increase sporting activities for the community.
Mr Raisbeck said: “Our aim is to improve the sustainability of the village and keep the circular economy going round.
“People can come have a coffee and go for a walk.
"We’ve also applied for a National Lottery grant for the older kids, we want to become more active with development and increase activities for young people.
"It’s a good space, we have a playground and a sports courts, we want to build upon this so there is more to do than just walking.”
Recent improvements to the Darley playing fields have seen the installation of a new Double Boules Court and the planting of tree saplings as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme.
The Football pitch is the home to the Nidd United and Darley’s Angels football teams, whilst a maiden boules tournament is soon to get underway.
Ambitious plans for the Darley Playing Fields are to develop the football programme and further develop the playground with the installation of a children’s ‘timber trail’ with a longer-term aim of improving the café – which also provides the village’s meals on wheels service.