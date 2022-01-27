New healthy exhibition at Washburn
Washburn Heritage Centre is staging a new exhibition after two years of Covid enforced restrictions.
Our Natural Health Service will feature nature and the countryside and how people can benefit from it.
“After two years of science, statistics and anxiety, our spring programme looks at how our beautiful natural environment can improve our health,” said spokesman Sarah Stead.
“The programme includes our usual variety of stunning walks, topical talks and workshops to stimulate and entertain.
“As always. our sociable suppers will help to lift the spirits, along with a focus on mental health, through walking, singing and learning.”
The new exhibition opens on February 1 in the Centre, next to Fewston Church and will be open every Sunday from 11am–4pm.
Washburn Heritage Centre features exhibitions about the heritage of the Valley runs an extensive programme of events including walks, workshops, talks and courses.
At weekends there is a popular tearoom featuring a wide selection of homemade cakes and sandwiches.