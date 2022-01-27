New healthy exhibition at Washburn

Our Natural Health Service will feature nature and the countryside and how people can benefit from it.

“After two years of science, statistics and anxiety, our spring programme looks at how our beautiful natural environment can improve our health,” said spokesman Sarah Stead.

“The programme includes our usual variety of stunning walks, topical talks and workshops to stimulate and entertain.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As always. our sociable suppers will help to lift the spirits, along with a focus on mental health, through walking, singing and learning.”

The new exhibition opens on February 1 in the Centre, next to Fewston Church and will be open every Sunday from 11am–4pm.

Washburn Heritage Centre features exhibitions about the heritage of the Valley runs an extensive programme of events including walks, workshops, talks and courses.