New Harrogate date for lunch with Susie Dent at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival

The organisers of the annual Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival have announced a new date for its literary lunch starring the queen of Countdown’s dictionary corner, Susie Dent. (Picture by John Lawrence)

Usually the opening chapter of the annual lit fest - which this year features a star-studied line up of 23 writers - the lunch will now be held a few pages in, on Friday, October 21.

Staged by Harrogate International Festivals and held at The Crown Hotel from Thursday, October 20 to Sunday, 23, 2022 is a milestone year as it marks the tenth anniversary of Raworths sponsorship.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are having to move our Literary Lunch starring Susie Dent to the second day of the Festival, Friday, October 21.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming Susie and all the guest writers to Harrogate for what will be a very memorable, enjoyable and stimulating four days.”

Most Popular

In addition to being the resident word expert in Dictionary Corner on Channel 4’s Countdown and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Susie has been on every show about words,including 15 x 15, Word of Mouth, More or Less; and is a regular panelist on R4’s Wordaholics.

Susie also writes a weekly column for the Radio Times, reviews for the Spectator and has 1,000,000 followers on Twitter.

Susie, who is an English lexicographer and etymologist, also writes a weekly column for the Radio Times, reviews for the Spectator and has 1,000,000 followers on Twitter.

Her latest book – An Emotional Dictionary – is the book she has always wanted to write.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it’s the distress of a bad haircut (age-otori) or longing for the food someone else is eating (groaking),there are real words to pinpoint exactly how you feel and Susie is going to help you find them.

Tickets priced at £39, which are available from https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/lunch-with-susie-dent-21-october-2022/

or by calling the box office on 01423 562 303, include a glass of wine on arrival, two-course lunch, and tea or coffee with petits fours.