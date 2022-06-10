New Harrogate activity group launches next week with focus on being accessible

Harrogate's new Community Fit group get ready to start work in the Pinewoods.

The aim of Community Fit is to create a team of local people who meet to be social and active while giving time to Harrogate’s people and spaces.

The group will meet at Community House on East Parade in Harrogate at 5:45pm on Wednesdays, run one to two miles to a charity, school, community or environmental group where they help out for around an hour, before making their way back to Community House for 8pm.

Participants don’t have to be fast or sporty; runs will be at a social pace and nobody gets left behind.

Community Fit is a collaborative project between local charities North Yorkshire Sport and Harrogate & District Community Action, each of whom have a member of staff dedicated to the initiative.

The development of Community Fit is being supported with an NHS grant received via Community First Yorkshire.

Anna Glazier from HADCA says “Community Fit ticks all the boxes – being active, socialising, helping others – all of which can improve your sense of wellbeing.

"We aim to be accessible to people who may not yet be regularly active, as well as to committed runners who would like to incorporate something a little bit different into their weekly training.

"We would love to see lots of new faces for our official launch on Wednesday, June 15.”

Two trial events were held last month, with the Pinewoods Conservation Group and Artizan Café and Creative Space benefiting from over 16 hours of help over two evenings.

Runners who came along to the trial events loved the energy and enthusiasm of the group, and how much could be achieved in just one hour when working as a team.

The group also have exciting plans for the future. As they grow they will be able to offer a wider range of activities at different times, including helping individuals with one off jobs in their homes or gardens, and social visits to older people.

Registering is essential for the Wednesday evening events – details can be found at www.communityfit.uk or via Facebook and Instagram @wearecommunityfit

