New event to partner Bramham 10k

Bramham’s successful 10k run will return for the fourth year and will add a new dimension.

The committee and volunteers will stage a 5k race in addition to the main event on Sunday July 14 which starts at 10am.

“Both courses are multi terrain,” said a spokesman.

“Most of the route is off road on tracks and bridleways in pleasant countryside.

“The 10K is an undulating course and the last section brings you to the top of Windmill Hill before descending through the lovely village of Bramham then up Almshouse Hill, fondly known as the Bramham Beast (short but steep) to the playing field on Freely Lane.

“The more gentle 5K race follows a similar route to the 10K route but splits at approximately 3.5k onto the home straight and finish line on Headley Lane.”

The 5k is open to racers, runners, joggers and walkers aged 11-plus, and will also start at 10am.

Registration opens at 9am.

Race records were set by Jonathan Wills - 35.16 in 2018; and Margaret Beaver - 40.36 in 2017.

Entries are open on the day until the maximum runner are reached or it closes at 9.45am.

Entry on the day prices will be - 10K Affiliated £13, non affiliated £15; 5K Affiliated £9, Non afiliated £10 (U15 £5).

