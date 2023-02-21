New: Essential what's on guide to shows and concerts in Harrogate district in February/March 2023
Looking for shows or events to enjoy over the next week or two in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what not to miss in February/March 2023.
Thursday, February 23, 7.30pm:
Pop Party with Queenz at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, February 23, 7.00pm:
Really Funny Comedy club presents multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, writer and satirist Kiri Pritchard-Mclean at Roosters Brewery Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Hosted by Micky P Kerr.
Friday, February 24, 9.00pm:
Live music with Bridge of Sighs at the Blues Bar, Harrogate
Friday, February 24, 7.00pm:
Ripley Live presents Paul Cowley at Ripley Town Hall.Tickets from www.ripleylive.com
Friday, February 24-Saturday, February 25, 7.30pm:
Imitating The Dog theatre company presents William Shakespeare's Macbeth at Harrogate Theatre.
Plus matinee 2.30pm Saturday.
Friday, February 24, 8.00pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy and Live Nation presents comedian Scott Bennett at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, February 25, 7.30pm:
Hyena Lounge Comedy Club presents four stand-ups including Nathan Caton (Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week) at The Manhattan Club, Harrogate.
Tickets from the venue or online at www.hyenlounge.com
Saturday, February 25. 8.00pm:
Rock and pop covers by MFOR and Paul Kettley at Starbeck Cons Club, Harrogate.
Saturday, February 25. 8.00pm:
Live music from Eton Rifles (Mod/Ska/Northern Soul) at Bilton WMC, Harrogate.
Saturday, February 25, noon & 2.00pm:
Flotsam & Jetsam at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Sunday, February 26, 11.00am:
Harrogate International Festivals Sunday Series presents pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason playing Shostakovich, Beethoven, Florence Price and more at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Sunday, February 26, 8.00pm:
LA rock band The Hellflowers plus support from Birmingham's Honey I Shot The President at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Sunday, February 26, 3.00pm:
Live music with female fronted, five-piece classic rock/pop band Barracuda at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, February 26, 9.00pm:
British blues/rock covers band Them Heavy Souls playing Led Zeppelin, Jeff Beck Group, Faces, The Who and more at at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Tuesday, February 28, 7.30pm:
Madama Butterfly performed by Ukrainian National Opera at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, March 1, 7.30pm:
Carmen performed by Ukrainian National Opera at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, March 1, 7.30pm:
Award-winning tribute An Evening Without Kate Bush starring Sarah Louise-Young at Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, March 1, 7.45pm:
Adam Z. Robinson performs Haunted - two classic ghost stories - at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Friday, March 3, 7.30pm:
Whitney Queen of the Night 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, March 3, 7.30pm:
Luke Wright: The Remains of Logan Dankworth political satire in verse at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, March 18, 7.30pm:
A choral concert ‘Gloria’ with Vocalis Chamber Choir at St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.
Tickets from www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk
Saturday, March 18, 7.30pm:
Music and Mirth concert with The Wesley Singers at Trinity Methodist Church, Harrogate.
Tickets include refreshments (accompanied children free), available from Lynda 07932 672615 and on the door.Sunday, March 19, 7.30pm:
The Geek Pub Quiz at Major Tom’s Social bar, Harrogate with raffle and prizes.
Saturday, March 25, 7.00pm:
Live music with Howlin' Mat and Dave Speight at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.
Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe
Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Concert including Rimsky-Korsakov, Schubert and more at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm:
Ripon Choral Society presents Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius at Ripon Cathedral.
Tickets from www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk
Saturday, March 25, 7.00pm:
Ripley Live presents Clearwater Creedence Revival + Joe Martin at Ripley Town Hall.
Tickets from www.ripleylive.com