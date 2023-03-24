The event is ideal for vehicle enthusiasts, families and day trippers, who can expect to see an extensive variety of classic cars and motorcycles, a full vehicle judging and awards process, trade stalls, quality catering and lots more.

Visitor tickets include full access to both the event and the Arboretum including the Bird of Prey and Mammal Centre, the adventure playground, and the tea room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Classic Shows Director, Matthew J Harvey, said: “We are excited to be working with Sir Henry Ropner and the team at Thorp Perrow in the form of the Thorp Perrow Classic car and Motorcycle Show.

New Classic Car and Motor Show to take place at Thorp Perrow Arboretum

Most Popular

“We hope to reach out to vehicle owners within North Yorkshire and those who already support us at nearby venues to recruit a wide range of classic vehicles.

“To aid this objective, we will announce that the first 100 exhibitors pre-booking their vehicles into the event can do so at no charge”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thorp Perrow Director, Sir Henry Ropner said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting this exciting car show here at Thorp Perrow in partnership with Classic Shows.

“There’ll be a huge variety of interesting vehicles for our visitors to see, lots of entertainment, and plenty of stalls to enjoy.

Vintage cars at Thorp Perrow at a previous event

“We’re also looking forward to welcoming visitors into the Arboretum and Bird of Prey Centre as part of a fantastic full family day out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission fees are as follows: Special Price Advance tickets from: Adult £13.30 / Concession £12.05 / Child £8.50 (when booked online by March 31).

If you are a Thorp Perrow Season Ticket Holder, entrance to this standalone event in the Snape Parkland will be £7.50 for adults and £5 for children.

For more information visit: http://www.classicshows.org or http://www.thorpperrow.com

Classic Car Show event promises a great day out for all

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad