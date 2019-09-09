New bar opens in Harrogate town centre

Harrogate town centre has a brand new bar to boast about after a £400,000 makeover.

Last Friday saw a VIP launch party for Manahatta which promises to deliver a diverse menu inspired by New York’s eclectic food scene, a drinks list featuring the best cocktails from around the world and an unforgettable atmosphere.

The stylish new is situated on The Ginnel, off Parliament Street, where The Pit was formerly.

The cocktail menu will comprise bespoke premium concoctions designed by award-winning bar development manager Mark Austin will also be available.

Along with his team from the American bar at London’s Savoy Hotel, Austin has created exclusive drinks such as the Manahatta Spritz and the Cuban Postcard.

Diners will also be able to enjoy Manahatta’s brand new food menu, which is packed with classic treats you’d expect to find in the USA.

The bar's burger menu will be enhanced with the addition of the Beyond Brooklyn burger, which is said to be "the juiciest plant-based vegan pattie known to mankind."

Manahatta can also boast both Pornstar Martinis and Espresso Martinis on draught.

