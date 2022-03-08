Music of Elgar at Ripon Cathedral

Soprano soloist Samantha Hay will perform at Ripon Cathedral.

The Kingdom was the last oratorio the British composer ever wrote and it is known for its moving and inspirational music.

Ripon Choral Society’s musical director and conductor John Dunford said: “After the disastrous première of one of his works, Elgar was plunged into a deep depression and began to struggle with his personal relationship with God.

“Nevertheless, The Kingdom strikes me as being one of the strongest affirmations of the Christian faith.”

Dunford added: “It is a supreme example of Elgar baring his most intimate soul to us.

“It gives us a feeling of community, of binding all together and a wonderful sense of why we are here.”

One highlight will be the famous soprano solo The Sun Goeth Down, which, even during Elgar’s lifetime, became popular as a separate concert piece.

The concert will feature conductor John Dunford and soloists Samantha Hay (soprano), Anna Burford (alto), Joshua Ellicott (tenor) and James Platt (bass), accompanied by Orchestra D’Amici.

Tickets £23 reserved, £20 unreserved from www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk, from the Cathedral Shop or on the door. Ticket info: 07986 861 332. Concessions available.