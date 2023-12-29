Music, comedy, films and shows - what’s On in Harrogate district in 2024

Going out to see a show, event or concert in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what’s on this in the new year of 2024.

Friday, January 5, 2024, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Steve Royle, Steve Day, Anthony J Brown and MC Alex Boardman at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, January 5, 10pm:

Live music from The Echoes at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, January 7, 6pm:

Live music with WilliamATE at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Monday, January 8, 7.30pm:

Ripon Concerts presents students from the Northern College of Music at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Tickets from Little Ripon Bookshop or 01765 606689 or pay on door.

Wednesday, January 10, 2pm/7pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Exhibition on Screen: Leonardo: The Works at the Odeon.

Non-members welcome. Pay £8 on the door or book online in advance.

Thursday, January 11, 7.30pm:

Really Funny Comedy club presents Josh Pugh, Hannah Margaret and host Micky P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, January 12, 9pm:

Live music with District Blues at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, January 14, 2.30pm:

Live music with The Chorus Crew at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Monday, January 15, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Winners (PG | UK/Iran | Subtitled) at the Odeon includes HFS’s New Year Social. Non members welcome. Pay £8 on the door or book online in advance.

Thursday, January 18, 7pm:

Panto – Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough. Until January 27.

Saturday, January 20, 6.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra – The Magic of Music at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, January 20, 8pm:

Hyena Comedy Club with Tom Wrigglesworth, Nina Gilligan, Andrew Bird and host Kieran Lawless at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, January 24, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Elia Kazan’s On The Waterfront (1954).

Thursday, January 25, 7pm:

Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen presents Picasso + Pints night.

Design and drink and paint while we party.

Friday, January 26, 7.30pm:

Crooners – The Show at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, January 27-Sunday, January 28, 11am:

The Gruffalo’s Child at Harrogate Theatre. Several shows each day.

Saturday, January 27, 7.30pm:

Tommy Emmanuel plus special guest Molly Tuttle at the Royal Hall at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, February 2, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents music from Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, February 2, 7.30pm:

La Voix – The Red Ambition Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, February 3, 7.30pm:

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, February 5, 7.30pm:

An Audience with Lucy Worsley on Agatha Christie at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, February 9-Saturday, February 10, 11am:

Fuel, Imaginate and Northern Stage in association with National Theatre of Scotland present Protest at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, February 10, 7.30pm:

Live music with St John Fisher Catholic High School at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Tuesday, February 13-Thursday, February 15:

Contrary Mary and the Magic Garden at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:

Box Tale Soup presents M.R. James’ Casting The Runes at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:

The Classic Rock Show 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 14-Saturday, February 17, 2pm:

The Mother (Zeller) at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, February 17, 12pm:

The Selfish Giant at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, February 20, 7.30pm:

Sir Ranulph Fiennes – Mad, Bad & Dangerous 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960).

Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

Tap Factory 10th Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, February 23, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, February 22, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, February 23, 7.30pm:

The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, February 24, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

February 27, 7.30pm: