Murder Mystery History Trail in Hampsthwaite

An arsenic-laced mystery awaits in Hampsthwaite’s new Murder Mystery History Trail.

Residents of Hampsthwaite and surrounding areas are in for a treat this week with the launch of a brand-new event: the Hampsthwaite Murder Mystery History Trail. Scheduled for Thursday, July 18, at 7 pm this unique and thrilling experience will start at the Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall.

Organised by Gina Crowther, a local resident and founding member of the Hampsthwaite History Group, this event promises to be a memorable journey through the village’s rich and fascinating history. Gina has successfully run similar trails in various towns and villages through the meetup group Mini Adventures for the Young at Heart, which aims to bring people together for an evening of fun, learning, and socialising.

The Hampsthwaite Murder Mystery History Trail is based on a true historical murder that took place in the village, although specific details remain under wraps to maintain the mystery. Participants will explore the charming streets of Hampsthwaite, uncovering stories of Saxon settlers, local legends, and possibly encountering ghostly apparitions along the way. The history group will be on hand to share intriguing tales and historical insights, including some information on the ancient Roman road that is believed to run through the village.

Hampsthwaite History Group - Peter Holmes, Gina Crowther, Bill Atkinson, Shaun Wilson

Attendees are invited to get caught up in the excitement of "Whodunit," a trail inspired by a real historical crime in Hampsthwaite. As they follow the clues, eliminate suspects, and piece together the puzzle, they will complete this fascinating history trail. The trail covers just over a mile at a relaxed pace, making it accessible for all ages.

Participants are encouraged to bring along friends and family, however, for those attending alone, small groups will be formed to ensure everyone feels included. Each group will receive a trail sheet with directions and clues to guide them through the trail.

At the conclusion of the walk, attendees will gather at the Memorial Hall for refreshments and to unveil the solution to the historical mystery. This event is entirely free of charge, though donations to support the Hampsthwaite History Group are welcome.

Gina explains, "For many years, I've been creating these trails for my group, Mini Adventures for the Young at Heart, aimed at individuals over 40 who are looking to make new friends and enjoy outdoor activities. Most of these events are free, with voluntary donations collected for the charity Mind. However, I've never organised a murder mystery for my own village, and I wanted this one to appeal to everyone, including both adults and children."

The Hampsthwaite Murder Mystery History Trail offers a unique opportunity to delve into the village’s past, solve a historical mystery, and enjoy a social evening. Whether you love a good mystery or are simply looking for a new way to explore Hampsthwaite, this event is not to be missed.

Join the Hampsthwaite community on July 18 for an evening of adventure, history, and mystery.