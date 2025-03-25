Mothering Funday set to return to Harrogate as BID announce return of free ‘Wipeout’ challenge

The Mothering Funday excitement is set to return to Harrogate this weekend, offering youngsters the chance to win some top prizes.

This year will see the return of the ‘Wipeout’ inflatable challenge thanks to Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) – offering four players at a time the chance to see if they can beat the sweeper arms and stay on their podium.

Returning on Saturday, March 29, the Mothering Funday will be free to enter between 10am and 4pm at the Piazza outside the Victoria Shopping Centre.

Bethany Allen, Operations and Projects Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “The Mothering Funday is always a popular day in our calendar, with hundreds of people heading into town to take on the challenge.

“The first two Fundays have had a fantastic response, so we can’t wait to bring this event back for you – with some fantastic prizes on offer too.

“Turn up on the day and take on the free challenge and see if you can beat the ‘Wipeout’.

“The Harrogate Gift Card could also make that perfect Mother’s Day present this year.

"Whether it’s purchasing a brand new dress or heading out for a lovely meal at a top restaurant, the gift card has you covered.”

The prize bundle will feature a range of gifts supplied by local businesses – as well as a Harrogate Gift Card worth £100.

Any businesses wishing to donate a prize can contact Harrogate BID by emailing [email protected]

The Harrogate Gift Card was launched in 2019 and has since registered almost 100 businesses, both national and independent, including retailers, bars, restaurants, hairdressers, hotels and more.

Fully funded by Harrogate BID, the scheme aims to keep money within the town’s economy as it can only be spent with the registered companies, not out of town or online.

Available in both physical and digital formats, the card is easily accessible for all.

To purchase a Harrogate Gift Card, visit https://townandcitygiftcards.com/product/harrogate-gift-card/