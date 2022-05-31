Mother Shipton’s tells tales in woods

Giant story books and a Wonderland of fairy-tale themed displays with fantastical photo opportunities can be found throughout the ancient woodland.

“Watch out for the pesky dragon, The Wicked Witch of the West and the Big Bad Wolf, peek into miniature fairy houses, and sit on the Wishing Chair throne,” said a spokesman for Mother Shipton’s.

“Dressing up as your favourite storybook character is thoroughly encouraged and prizes will be awarded to Mother Shipton’s favourites when you share them on Instagram #mothershiptons.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Visitors will be over the rainbow to discover how Mother Shipton’s is filled with mystical delights for all ages and can see what curiosities are hanging from the Petrifying Well, make a wish in the Wishing Well, and step inside the cave where Mother Shipton was born.”

A brand new exhibition of fantastical creatures can be found in the museum alongside petrified celebrity items.

As the half term coincides with the Platinum Jubilee, Mother Shipton’s is also celebrating its royal connections.

“Back in the 1920s the Royal family often visited the attraction to marvel at The Petrified Well which turns everyday objects turn to stone, as if by magic,” said a spokesman for the popular venue.

“Following one such visit in 1923, Queen Mary left her shoe to be petrified and the shoe is now on display in Mother Shipton’s museum, along with a host of other interesting items including a letter from the Lady in Waiting to Princess Mary, thanking Mother Shipton’s for petrifying a pair of gloves for her.”

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the team at Mother Shipton’s have been searching for some more royal themed items to petrify in the well.

They launched a social media competition asking people to share their ideas and so far they have a crown, a miniature Royal Mail post box, a cuddly toy Corgi, some gloves and a plush toy Swan.