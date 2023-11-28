More than 300 schoolchildren are set for Harrogate’s biggest Christmas concert of the season
This Saturday, December 2 at 6pm will see a huge coming together of the town’s singers and musicians in the early evening for The Harrogate Christmas Concert.
Taking place at Harrogate Convention Centre, this annually-held traditional festive concert will feature more than 300 local school children, the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra, who welcomed star pianist Artur Haftman to the Royal Hall last weekend for its winter show, and, of course, Harrogate Choral Society.
As always, it promises to be a spectacular event with festive music, old and new, and possibly a visit from the great man Santa himself, reindeer permitting.
The primary schools involved from across the Harrogate district will include: Oatlands, Western, Coppice Valley, Belmont Grosvenor, Birstwith, Dacre Braithwaite, Tockwith, Ashville, Aspin, St Mary’s, Burton Leonard and St John’s
For tickets visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/