More than 300 schoolchildren are set for Harrogate’s biggest Christmas concert of the season

It’s Harrogate’s biggest Christmas concert of the year and it’s taking place this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Saturday, December 2 at 6pm will see a huge coming together of the town’s singers and musicians in the early evening for The Harrogate Christmas Concert.

Taking place at Harrogate Convention Centre, this annually-held traditional festive concert will feature more than 300 local school children, the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra, who welcomed star pianist Artur Haftman to the Royal Hall last weekend for its winter show, and, of course, Harrogate Choral Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As always, it promises to be a spectacular event with festive music, old and new, and possibly a visit from the great man Santa himself, reindeer permitting.

Most Popular

The Harrogate Christmas Concert will feature Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and a lot more.

The primary schools involved from across the Harrogate district will include: Oatlands, Western, Coppice Valley, Belmont Grosvenor, Birstwith, Dacre Braithwaite, Tockwith, Ashville, Aspin, St Mary’s, Burton Leonard and St John’s