More than 300 schoolchildren are set for Harrogate’s biggest Christmas concert of the season

It’s Harrogate’s biggest Christmas concert of the year and it’s taking place this weekend.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:31 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 10:31 GMT
This Saturday, December 2 at 6pm will see a huge coming together of the town’s singers and musicians in the early evening for The Harrogate Christmas Concert.

Taking place at Harrogate Convention Centre, this annually-held traditional festive concert will feature more than 300 local school children, the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra, who welcomed star pianist Artur Haftman to the Royal Hall last weekend for its winter show, and, of course, Harrogate Choral Society.

As always, it promises to be a spectacular event with festive music, old and new, and possibly a visit from the great man Santa himself, reindeer permitting.

    The Harrogate Christmas Concert will feature Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and a lot more.The Harrogate Christmas Concert will feature Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and a lot more.
    The primary schools involved from across the Harrogate district will include: Oatlands, Western, Coppice Valley, Belmont Grosvenor, Birstwith, Dacre Braithwaite, Tockwith, Ashville, Aspin, St Mary’s, Burton Leonard and St John’s

    For tickets visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/

    For information: https://www.harrogateorchestra.org.uk/concerts/the-harrogate-christmas-concert-2023/

