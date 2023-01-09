More of the bill revealed for Harrogate Theatre's Bring me Sunshine: A Tribute to Phil Lowe show

Hosted by Harrogate panto stars Tim Stedman and Howard Chadwick, Bring me Sunshine: A Tribute to Phil Lowe will take place this Thursday, January 12.

Hosted by Harrogate panto stars Tim Stedman and Howard Chadwick, Bring me Sunshine: A Tribute to Phil Lowe is to be a celebration of the much-missed Phil's most memorable Harrogate Theatre moments.

Taking place in the theatre's main auditorium this Thursday, January 12, this cracking night of entertainment is a fundraising event with proceeds being split between the British Heart Foundation and Phil’s children.

Associate director of Harrogate Theatre, Phil was also panto director and co-writer for 13 years until his sad passing in October 2021.

His contribution to making the annual panto such a success each year is immeasurable.

Confirmed on the bill is a special guest appearance from UK Foo Fighters’ Jay Apperley.

But the tribute show to the much-loved Phil will also be packed with spectacular songs and comedy routines performed by pantomime cast members past and present - including panto favourites Tim Stedman and Howard Chadwick.

Among the familiar faces audiences will recognise is Katy Dean who has performed in numerous Harrogate Theatre pantomimes and REP theatre seasons.

Other names include Lara Denning, a former Harrogate panto star who has since appeared in many West End and touring West End productions.

Lucy-Jane Quinlan, Polly Lister, Tom Peters, Lindsay Ashworth and Andy Cryer will also be taking part.

Soft spoken with a great sense of fun, Phil Lowe was also quietly a huge fan of rock music.

Songs at this Thursday's Bring Mr Sunshine tribute show will include Let Me Entertain You from Dick Whittington 2010, Firework from Beauty and the Beast 2012, Love Machine from Snow White 2008 and This is Me from Jack and the Beanstalk 2016 plus many more.

The remaining few tickets start from only £10 with the option to give more if you wish.

There will also be other opportunities to donate on the night via a raffle and silent auction with prizes including a week’s stay in a luxury cabin at Cedar Retreats.