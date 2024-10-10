Monumental Harrogate night of classic prog rock music in a unique setting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A towering Harrogate village church is preparing for the monumental technical challenge of hosting a "listening night" with the opportunity to sit back and enjoy the immersive experience of blockbuster prog rock albums by Pink Floyd and Genesis.

The charity fundraising night at the Grade II listed All Saints Church in Kirkby Overblow on Thursday, October 24 will see Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and Genesis’s Foxtrot played on a huge sound system.

The two legendary albums will be played in full on vinyl on vintage sound equipment, which has been tweaked and re-tuned to take advantage of the church’s incredible and unique acoustics.

Dark Side of the Moon was the eighth studio album by Pink Floyd.

Mike Rutherford of Genesis on stage at Roundhay Park in Leeds in 1987. The band's classic 1972 album Foxtrot is to feature in a Harrogate event. (Picture YPN)

Released on March 1,1973 by Harvest Records in the UK and Capitol Records in the US, since then it has been certified 14x platinum in the UK and charted for an incredible 990 weeks in the US Billboard charts.

It remains the fourth-best-selling album in history.

Foxtrot is regarded as one of the most important prog albums and was the fourth studio album by Genesis.

Released on September 15, 1972 on Charisma Records, its centrepiece is the band’s longest-ever recorded song, Supper's Ready, which clocks in at 23 minutes.

Famously, Genesis’s lead singer Peter Gabriel wore the dress and a fox's head from the album’s front cover on stage during the band’s next UK tour, which proved to be a breakthrough in their early career.

The Genesis section of the evening may also feature some of their ‘greatest hits’.

The music will be introduced by Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser.

The Prog Rock ‘Listening Night’ event is only one of two music happenings that week at All Saints organised by the Friends of All Saints Church.

The following evening, Friday, October 25 will see the return of the more informal ‘Social Event’ where the audience members bring own favourite vinyl to be played on the huge sound system.

Both nights will also feature a bar and pie and peas by Andy of McQueen’s Soul Café

To book tickets, visit: https://kirkby-overblow-events.lemonbooking.com/events/4/details