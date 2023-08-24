Mind blowing event in prospect in Harrogate as Berwins Salon North is set to return soon

The next event in the series on Thursday, September 7 will see three expert speakers will take to the stage at the Crown Hotel to share ideas and insights on the topic of How to Think.

From the mind-blowing complexities of the brain and rethinking anxiety, to the wisdom and joy to be found in a bookshop, it’s set to be an inspiring, thought-provoking evening.

Comedian, writer and broadcaster Robin Ince, co-presenter of the award-winning BBC Radio 4 show and podcast The Infinite Monkey Cage, recently embarked on a whirlwind tour of more than 100 bookshops across the UK.

Following that journey, Ince will explore his lifelong love of books and bookshops and reveal what goes on inside the head of a bibliomaniac.

Sophie Scott, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at UCL, has dedicated her career to researching the human brain.

Speaking from a neuroscientist’s perspective, Scott will explore how this fascinating organ affects our personalities and behaviours.

After a decade of living with panic attacks and anxiety, writer, poet and musician Tim Clare made a promise to try everything he could to get better.

Clare will share his experiences of what did and didn’t work and explain how he came to rethink anxiety.

The trio of speakers, expertly hosted by Helen Bagnall, will each have 25 minutes to engage their audience with intervals that provide an opportunity for a drink and chat.

Berwins Salon North is sponsored by Berwins Solicitors and produced by Harrogate International Festivals.

Martin Whincup from Berwins said: “We are very excited for our September Salon North, which is set to show yet again that there’s more to thinking than we might think!”