Mickley open gardens in bloom

Some of the ‘most stunning gardens’ in Mickley will be open to the public to see on Sunday June 26.

“The village boasts some truly spectacular gardens and June is a great time to see them,” said organising team member Deborah Hayward.

“We have something to delight and inspire everyone, so we hope that as many people as possible will pay us a visit.”

A range of different sizes and styles of gardens are on show, from small cottage gardens bursting with colourful borders to large, beautifully landscaped affairs complete with streams, ponds and pathways.

There is also a nature trail through meadows that have been rewilded and replanted.

Coffees, lunches and afternoon teas will be served in the Village Hall and there will be stalls selling tools, plants and ice-creams.

This year will also see the introduction of a barbecue and a pop-up tractor museum.

Mickley Open Gardens runs from 11am to 5pm, costs £5 per adult, children free entry, and is a cash-only event.

All money raised will be donated to the village church, St John’s, and Ukranian relief charities.