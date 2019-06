Members of the public won't be able to swim at The Hydro swimming pool next weekend, Harrogate Borough Council has confirmed.

This is due to a swimming gala that's taking place. The council tweeted: "Due a swimming gala taking place at the @HarrogateHydro, there will be no public swimming from 11am on Saturday 15 June, and all day on Sunday 16 June. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."