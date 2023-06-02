Meet your heroes: What to expect when Comic Con comes to Harrogate this weekend with thousands of fans

It’s the first time this globally-renowned event has come to Harrogate and is expected to attract large crowds.

But what can we look forward this weekend?

Our essential guide to Yorkshire Comic Con 2023

This weekend will see Harrogate become the new home of Comic Con Yorkshire with two action-packed days for comic, TV, and film culture fans and a phenomenal guest line-up.

Most Popular

When is it?

Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3.

Opening times

9am to 6pm.

Where

Yorkshire Event Centre, Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate.

What to expect

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

100+ guest appearances, Q&As, exhibitors, traders stalls and insider insights into the pop culture moments you love.

This year's special guests

Zach Galligan (Gremlins)

John Cleese (Monty Python/Fawlty Towers/A Fish Called Wanda)

Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon)

James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter (Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel)

Clive Russell, Josef Altin, and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones)

Gabriel Luna (Tommy in The Last of Us)

Jamie McShane and Georgie Farmer (Netflix’s Wednesday)

Guy Siner, Richard Gibson, and Kim Hartman (Allo Allo)

Ticket information

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A variety of standard entry tickets are available, ranging from single day to weekend tickets for adults, and infants aged 1-4.

Tickets are also available as early entry from 9am tickets or general entry from 11am tickets.

Is it a family event?

Children over the age of 14 are allowed in alone but any children under the age of 14 will need to be accompanied by a full-paying adult.

Can I meet the star guests?

If you purchase the right tickets.

Different levels of pass are available, including a Diamond Pass, an Autograph/Photo Opportunity Pass and an After Party Pass.

Online information and booking

Attractions on offer

The iconic Tardis from Doctor Who.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vecna’s doorway, the rainbow room, Hopper’s truck, and Scoops Ahoy from Stranger Things.

The infamous ‘Don’t open dead inside’ doors from The Walking Dead.

Psycho’s couch.

Vegeta's Throne from Dragonball 2.

Short Circuit from Johnny-5.

Bumblebee from Transformers.

Miyagi-do Dojo and Cobra Kai Dojo from Cobra Kai.

Iron Man’s Armoury from The Avengers.

The Fiat Cinquecento (with its one red door, of course) from The Inbetweeners.

Hobbit Hole from the Lord of the Rings.

Hagrid’s motorbike and the Weasley’s flying Ford Anglia from Harry Potter.Ecto 1 from Ghostbusters.Castle Greyskull from He-Man.Boba Fett’s Throne from The Book of Boba Fett.

Back Smash from Bloodsport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bat cave, bat cave wall, the bat light, and the Arkham Asylum gates from Batman.

Are Harrogate businesses involved?

Cold Bath Brewing Co bar on King’s Road will be hosting the official event after-party and is launching five specially brewed beers as part of the event celebration.

What Harrogate says

John McGivern, Destination Events Manager for Destination Harrogate, said: "We’re delighted that Harrogate has been chosen as the location for Comic-Con Yorkshire 2023 and look forward to welcoming this hugely fun, family-friendly event to our fantastic town.

“It’s testament to Harrogate’s position as a first-class events destination that our patch was picked for Comic-Con."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather Parry, Managing Director of Yorkshire Event Centre said: “We are delighted to be hosting Comic-Con at the Yorkshire Event Centre for the first time.

"It will bring thousands of visitors from across the UK.