Meet crime author Frances Brody

Author Frances Brody. Picture by Simon Hulme

Little Ripon Bookshop is today (Thursday October 21) welcoming author Frances Brody.

The crime author will sign her new paperback - A Murder Inside - between 11am and noon.

This book is the first in a new series - The Brackerley Prison Mysteries, set in 1969 at a fictional prison near Ripon.

“Come and meet Frances, have a coffee and ask her about the book or about her writing,” said a spokesman.

“It will be an informal signing - Frances will simply be chatting to customers and enjoying the chance to introduce us to her new characters. No need to book - just come along.”