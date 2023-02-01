Organised by the Ice Cream Alliance – the trade body for the ice cream sector – the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show is a unique event showcasing the entirety of the ice cream industry

A huge assortment of ice cream varieties, equipment and supplies are showcased across the three-day event, however, this event is not just about the ice cream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event provides the ideal opportunity for businesses to build brand images, create and optimise business opportunities and launch new products.

Masterchef champion Eddie Scott is set to appear at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Harrogate in February

Most Popular

The event is the United Kingdom’s only dedicated trade show for ice cream and this year’s Show will feature the biggest free seminars programme it has ever hosted.

Eddie Scott, MasterChef Champion and Gennaro Contaldo, Italian celebrity chef and mentor to Jaime Oliver, will both be appearing at this years show.

Eddie will be on the Demo Kitchen on the Tuesday and Wednesday and will be cooking up delights such as Keralan Banana Split and Rose and Pistachio Kulfi Baked Alaska.

Meanwhile, Gennaro Contaldo will be signing copies of his brand new book, Gennaro’s Cucina, at the show on Wednesday, February 8.

The rest of the time the Demo Kitchen will be hosted by chef Steph Moon, where she will be joined by four times National Champion, Philip Mancini.

Recipe ideas will include ‘Festival of Coronation’, with ice cream delights fit for a King and the forthcoming Coronation, and ‘Fire and Ice’, where chilli meets ice cream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zelica Carr, CEO of the ICA and the Shows organiser, said: “We are delighted to have what we think is the most compelling seminar schedule we have ever put together.

“Sellers and makers of ice cream are facing serious business challenges in the current economic climate – and I hope that the seminars will give businesses ideas, practical help and inspiration to overcome a lot of these challenges.”

Tickets for the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show at the Yorkshire Event Centre are £13 plus booking fee.