Markets head back to Pateley Bridge

Following the success of one of their largest markets to date in August, which saw over 80 stalls, including the addition of a Food Village and Gin Garden Party areas.

Little Bird Artisan Markets will be heading back to Pateley Bridge this weekend following the success of one of their largest markets, last month.

Over 80 stalls will set up at the Nidderdale Showground on Sunday September 26 from 10am-3pm.

“Last month we attracted a high number of visitors to the event and this month we will deliver the same wide variety of stalls and have something that will appeal to everyone,” said a Markets spokesman.

“With the Christmas holidays not to far away this is a great opportunity to start shopping and purchase unique gifts that you won’t find on the high street.”

Little Bird support the idea of shopping local.

Each market is specially curated to provide a wide range of goods and produce, with an ever-growing list of traders joining the markets.

The spokesman added: “This month we will have Rachel and Sue from Milton & Martin.

“They are two visual merchandisers indulging their passions for making, up cycling and selling vintage interiors.