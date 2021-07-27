Market to set stall out at showground

The outdoor markets run throughout the North Yorkshire area and owner Jackie is excited to be coming back to Pateley Bridge for the first time this year.

She said: “Pateley Bridge is always a great market, with people travelling from around the local area to visit us.

“It’s a lovely venue and offers so much opportunity for new and current traders to showcase their products and to support the people behind the business.”

The Artisan Market gives visitors the chance to meet the owners of the small businesses and buy their products which are all handmade or locally produced.

There will be everything from arts and crafts, home ware, candles, skin care, photography, clothing through to fresh food and locally produced alcohol.

The Yorkshire Vet, Julian Norton, will also be there signing copies of his new book, All Creatures, along with a variety of street food vendors and live musicians performing throughout the day.

“Although the Nidderdale Show might be cancelled this year, Little Bird Artisan Market will be taking place, so get the date in your diary for a great day out,” added Jackie.

“We are also looking for new traders. If you would like to find out more information or to book a stall, please email Jackie [email protected]

The market will take place on Saturday August 22, 10am–3pm in Nidderdale Show Ground, HG3 5HW.