Market set to boost town

Knaresborough Christmas Market at night with Christmas twinkly lights by local photographer Charlotte Gale

The popular event - on December 4 and 5 - will see over 50 stalls centred around the historic Market Place and community events.

Market Chair, Hazel Haas, said: “Sadly we had to cancel last year’s market, so there is a real buzz in the town about its return.

“It’s been a difficult 18 months for Knaresborough residents and businesses, because of the pandemic, and we wanted to give everyone something to look forward to.

“We are also keen that this year’s event benefits the town as a whole.

“Members of our volunteer committee have been liaising with other local organisations to ensure that we are promoting the full range of festive events taking place in Knaresborough over the market weekend.

“We are also supporting Air cadets, Lions, Rotary, Hearing Dogs for Deaf people and Knaresborough Cricket Club, who are our charitable partners for this year.”

The market opens on Saturday December 4, at 10am, and there will be performances by local dancers, brass bands and choirs to add to the festive atmosphere to boost shopping around the town.

Elsewhere, visitors can take in the viaduct river view, explore Knaresborough’s Castle Keep and Tudor Courthouse museum (Saturday only) and visit the Christmas Tree festival at St John’s Parish Church or Mother Shipton’s Christmas Experience (pre-booked tickets only).

Committee member Charlotte Gale explained that the event will promote Knaresborough.

“We have a fantastic range of local independent shops, galleries, cafes and restaurants in town, not just in the market square, but on the surrounding streets and High Street,” said Charlotte.

“We hope that visitors to the market will also take the time to explore everything which Knaresborough has to offer.

“The businesses always make such an effort to decorate their windows for Christmas, which gives a wonderful

festive feeling in town on the market weekend.”

The Christmas Market was rescued by a small voluntary committee and representatives from the Chamber of Trade, Knaresborough Lions and Rotary Club, in 2007 when its future was threatened.

Together the committee members worked to promote, organise and ensure the future of the not-for-profit community market, which has since grown to become a highly regarded and valuable asset to the town.

The market weekend will close at 4.30pm on Sunday December 5 with a firework finale, set against the backdrop of Knaresborough’s famous viaduct and the Nidd Gorge.

The centre of Knaresborough will be largely pedestrianised for the event and a free Park and Ride is available all weekend from the GSPK car park (HG5 8LF) on Manse Lane to Chapel Street, close to the market square.